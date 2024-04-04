Thieves target company in Wadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves targeted a company in Wadgaon on Wednesday night and decamped with materials worth Rs 1.44 lakh. A case was registered in the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to information, small industrialist Deepak Barwal has a company of tool manufacturing and processing in Wadgaon Kolhati in Gut No 53 named DB Engineers. The company was closed as usual at 6 pm on Wednesday. Security guard Milind Kuldeepake (Ranjangaon) was present in the company. On Thursday morning, company official, Charansingh Sulane came to the company, when he noticed the door lock broken.

He then went into the company and noticed that materials and tools were missing. He informed owner Barwal who came to the company and upon inspection found materials worth Rs 1. 44 lakh were stolen. Barwal then registered a case in the Waluj police station.