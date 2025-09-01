Thieves target ganesh mandals, donation boxes and mobiles stolen

Chhatrapati sambhajinagar

Ganesh devotees are being cautioned as thieves have begun targeting mandals during the festive nights. At the API Corner mandal, three mobiles of volunteers sleeping inside the pandal and the donation box placed before the idol were stolen around 3.30 am on August 30.

This year, nearly 950 public mandals are celebrating Ganesh festivities in the city 150 more than last year. With idols adorned in costly ornaments and attractive decorations, thieves are exploiting the festive rush to commit thefts. At API Corner, volunteer Dnyaneshwar Kuber and his colleagues were asleep inside the pandal when a gang of three arrived on a motorcycle. After a quick recce, one thief sneaked in and decamped with the donation box and mobiles. The theft was discovered at 7 a.m. CCTV cameras captured the act, and a case has been registered at MIDC Cidco police station.

Suspects spotted in mukundwadi, ramnagar

Similar bike-borne suspects were caught on CCTV near mandals in Mukundwadi and Ramnagar. Locals allege the same gang has been roaming around Cidco bus station and Vasantrao Naik Chowk, committing thefts and robberies. Despite clear CCTV footage, police are yet to make arrests, raising concern among residents.