Thieves target home of swimming coach in N-1

Second theft reported in N-7, loot gold ornaments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves struck twice in one night, targeting homes in N-7 and N-1 sectors and making off with gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs. These incidents add to the already worrying trend of burglaries in the city, with last year seeing 140 cases and only 42 solved by the police.

In the first case, swimming coach Anand Dharwadkar returned from a trip to find his N-1 home ransacked, with the door broken and valuables scattered. Missing were 2 diamond earrings, 2 gold necklaces, 3 gold earrings, 3 silver bracelets, 5 grams of silver beads, and Rs 1.10 lakh in cash. The MIDC Cidco police are investigating the case.

No signs of theft but gold looted

Savita Pimple, who lives in N-7, went to her daughter's school for attending a programme on December 24. After returning home, she kept the ornaments she wore in the closet. On December 27, she searched for the keys of that cupboard. However, the keys were not traced. As she got suspicious, she broke the locker with a screwdriver and found 27 grams of gold in the locker was missing. A case has been registered in this matter at Cidco police station and PSI Nishigandha Mhaske is conducting further investigating the case.