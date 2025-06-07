Thieves target school, steal sports equipment worth ₹48,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a disturbing development, thieves broke into the Zilla Parishad school in Overgaon and stole sports equipment valued at around Rs 48,000. The theft was discovered on the morning of June 5.

The school authorities, represented by Eknath Jadhav, promptly reported the incident to the Harsul Police. According to the complaint, the burglars entered the school premises on the night of June 4 by forcibly breaking the window grills of the storage room where the sports items were kept. The stolen items include tennis balls, footballs, handballs, volleyballs, hockey balls, basketballs, badminton rackets, a cricket bat, measuring tapes, hockey sticks, chess sets, and aluminum plates. The total loss has been estimated at approximately Rs 48,000.