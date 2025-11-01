Thieves turn violent: 66-year-old woman assaulted, robbed of gold ornaments at dawn

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chain-snatching gangs in the city are becoming increasingly violent, assaulting women and elderly victims instead of merely snatching ornaments. In a shocking incident, a 66-year-old woman heading to a temple for morning prayers was brutally attacked and robbed of her gold jewellery.

The woman, a resident of Garkheda, was walking to the Mohata Devi Temple for the Kakad Aarti around 5 a.m. on October 31 when three men on a two-wheeler stopped her midway. Two of them got down and began beating her mercilessly. Before she could react, one snatched her 24-bead gold chain and earrings and fled. The Pundliknagar police have registered a case and begun investigation.

------

Another robbery in the same area

This is the second consecutive robbery under the Pundliknagar police limits. On October 24, around 2:30 p.m., two men attacked 37-year-old Kishor Rathod near Mukundwadi railway station. They assaulted him and snatched his two-tola gold chain before escaping. Despite rising cases in Pundliknagar, Jawaharnagar, Usmanpura, Mukundwadi, Satara, and Waluj areas, neither the crime branch nor the local police have solved any recent case.

------

Negligence at the central bus stand

Meanwhile, petty thefts continue unchecked at the central bus stand. On October 30, Usha Dhayde (48), a resident of N-2 Vinayak Colony, was at the bus stand around 1 p.m. to see off her daughter leaving for Shirdi. Amid the crowd, a thief cut and stole her 3.5-gram mangalsutra and vanished instantly. Despite repeated incidents, the Kranti Chowk police have yet to implement any effective preventive measures.