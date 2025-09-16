“Think before sharing OTP or Clicking links,” says Cyber Expert Avdhut Bane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The masterminds behind cyber frauds mainly operate from Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Bengal. In Maharashtra alone, scams worth ₹2,200 crore take place every year, and money from such crimes often moves through 27 accounts,” said cyber expert Avdhut Bane, while addressing a public awareness lecture organized by Varad Ganesh Library, Samarth Nagar, on Sunday.

Founder of Integrated Back Office Solutions and cyber expert Avdhut Bane emphasized that simple precautions can protect citizens from online fraud. “Think ten times before sharing any OTP. Never click on unknown links. Always use your judgment,” he warned.

Highlighting the rising cases where senior citizens have been targeted, Bane shared his experience of solving over 700 cybercrime cases and conducting more than 200 awareness lectures across cities. The session was attended by Cyber Sub-Inspector Giri, Varad Ganesh Temple Trustee Mayuresh Kotnis, and Prakarsh Pinge.

Bane explained with real-life examples how fraudsters trap common people and offered practical guidance on technical and personal safety measures. He strongly advised:

Never share OTPs with anyone.

Do not click on suspicious links.

Avoid giving Aadhaar or PAN details over phone calls.

During the session, a woman narrated how fraudsters duped her and her elderly mother via video calls, draining their savings. With Bane’s help, part of the money was recovered. Several others shared similar experiences, stressing the need for vigilance to avoid falling prey to scams.