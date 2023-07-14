Think twice before disposing of garbage from next month

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a drastic measure to make the city clean and beautiful, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to levy a fine of Rs 500 each upon citizens failing to hand over dry and wet garbage separately to the ‘ghanta gadis’ visiting their area from August 1, said the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today.

The citizens are told to segregate the garbage to reduce the burden of segregation on garbage processing plants at Padegaon and Chikalthana. To create awareness about segregation, 1000 civic personnel are visiting door-to-door since last month. The employees are filling up the questionnaire from each property-holder. The stickers are being pasted outside each house.

The target is to ensure that 100 per cent of garbage is segregated at the source by July 31. Earlier, the civic chief had warned of halting the salaries of the contractor’s (Reddy Company) staff, vehicle drivers, municipal corporation jawans, sanitary inspectors and ward officers, if cent per cent garbage is not found segregated. Hence as a step forward, the above fine will be levied on the citizen if they fail to hand over the segregated garbage, said the municipal commissioner adding that prizes are also announced to encourage people for segregating garbage at the source, housing societies processing the waste on campus, hotels and shops etc.

Box

Civic teams visited 7,800 houses till July 14.

Garbage vehicles ‘ghanta gadis’ are transporting 51 per cent of segregated waste.

71 per cent of garbage is being segregated till July 13.

Box

Lack of willpower

The segregation of garbage should have been done in every house in the city many years back, but due to a lack of willpower, the old system continued. The smart identity card will be handed over to the sanitary staff deployed on the task of cleaning roads. If cleanliness is not found in public places then penal action will be taken against the head of the office, said the administrator.

Smart usage of walkie-talkies

One private company has given 15 walkie-talkies to the municipal corporation for demonstration. These devices will be utilised to strengthen the functioning of solid waste management and fire brigade sections. The priority is being given to cleanliness. Hence it will be ensured that the garbage should not be lying unlifted for more time. The action will be taken promptly after receiving the complaints, it is learnt.