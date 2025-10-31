Third clash turns fatal: Youth stabbed 17 times in Shahbazar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A long-standing feud between local vendors turned deadly on Friday evening when a gang brutally murdered Sameer Khan Inayat Khan (30) by stabbing him 17 times near Nishant Dargah, Shahbazar.

Sameer, a vegetable seller from Kachiwada, had been fighting with a rival group of fruit and vegetable vendors for over a month. On October 27, fruit sellers Asif Rider, Hafiz alias Takla, and Shoaib Anwar Khan alias Kala assaulted him. The next day, both sides attacked each other again near the Panchayat Samiti office and filed cross-complaints with police.

-------

Threat call before murder

On October 28, Asif Rider reportedly called Sameer and threatened, “I’ll have you killed by someone.”

Three days later, around 5 pm, Sameer went to Shahbazar with his friend Sharek Bali. Four masked men followed them, blocked their bike, and attacked Sameer in broad daylight. They stabbed him multiple times in the neck and stomach and severed his right leg before escaping. Police commissioner incharge Sudhir Hirmethe, deputy police commissioner Pankaj Atulkar, assistant police comissioner Sagar Deshmukh, and crime branch police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar reached the scene immediately. Sameer died on the spot, and the road was drenched in blood as locals gathered in shock.

-------

Four arrested within hours

Police launched a massive manhunt under Inspectors Kalyankar and Sunil Mane, assisted by PSI Ajit Dagadkhair, Arjun Kadam, Sandeep Kale, and other team members.

Based on Sameer’s wife’s statement, suspicion fell on several suspects. By 11 p.m., police arrested four men hiding in a cowshed: Islam Khan alias Aslam Chaus (27), Shahaganj, Mohammad Nasir alias Ita (32), Rashidpura, Israr Khan (23), Shoaib Khan alias Kala (21) API Manoj Shinde is conducting further investigation.

-------

Locals blame police inaction

Residents said the dispute among Shahaganj vendors had been escalating for weeks and involved drug-addicted youths. Two earlier assault cases were already registered. Locals alleged that timely police intervention could have averted the murder.

Investigators suspect the attack may have been a contract killing.