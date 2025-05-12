This Govt does not make printing mistakes, it will fulfil its promises: Eknath Shinde

Chhaatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The promise made during the Assembly elections is being implemented in stages. While giving money for the Ladki Bahin scheme, there will be no shortage of funds for development work, we will do what we said regarding the farmers' loan waiver. This is not a government that makes printing mistakes,” said Eknath Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister, while interacting with reporters at Chikalthana airport on Monday.

Eknath Shinde arrived at Chikalthana airport this afternoon for a scheduled visit to Buldhana district. When asked whether compensation would be given to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm, Shinde said that it was learnt that agricultural produce had been damaged due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

“Instructions have been given to all the district collectors to conduct a panchnama of the damage. I have spoken directly to the District Collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” he said.

He said that the government would not leave the farmers in the lurch; it would stand by the farmers. On the farmer's loan waiver, he said, "We are implementing the election promises in stages. We will fulfil all the promises as soon as the economic situation of the state improves."

He asserted that people voted for them in large numbers, so it is their responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the public. The deputy CM said that they have to take care of everything ultimately and all the schemes would continue. When Shinde’s attention was drawn towards the diversion of funds from the Social Justice Department, he said that no department would be treated unfairly in the supplementary budget in the monsoon session.

Ask Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar about NCP

“The merger of both the NCP factions is an internal matter of their parties. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and both the Pawars were present at the State Cooperative Bank programme organised today as the cooperative sector completed 150 years. They (Pawars) should be asked about this, not me,” Shinde said.