This is a liar Govt, farmers being mocked in the name of help: Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “This is a liar Government in the State. It has mocked the farmers by giving them crop insurance of Rs 2, 3 and 6. Farmers should get Rs 50,000 per hectare. We do agree with the Government's package. However, give whatever has been announced immediately,” said Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Uddhav Balashaeb Thackeray (UBT) Sena party on Wednesday at Nandar in Paithan tehsil of the district during the beginning of 'Dagabaaz Re' interaction tour.

He is on a Marathwada tour of four days from today to interact with the farmers affected by heavy rains.

The tour began in Nandar in Paithan tehsil today.

UBT leaders Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar and deputy leader Jyoti Thackeray were present.

While interacting with the farmers, Thackeray said that Marathwada experiences one natural disaster after another. “In this unprecedented crisis, we demand that farmers should immediately get Rs 50,000 per hectare. When the government announced a package for farmers affected by heavy rains, it was said that they would get help before Diwali. However, the farmers did not get a single rupee during Diwali. This is a liar Government and it is necessary to stand together as farmers against it,” said Thackeray.

He also said that justice would be done only if the farmers came together. “Farmers must be debt-free. However, now they have said that they will be debt-free after June 30. Our question is whether we should pay the loan installments by then or not. The Chief Minister says that if the debt is waived now, the banks will benefit. Then, will banks not benefit if the loan is waived in June?” Thackeray raised the question.

Pardeshi committee to study farmers

“A Pardeshi Committee was appointed to study debt-free. It is not known who this ‘Pardeshi ' is. But, the committee will study the condition of farmers,” he asserted.

“Last year, a crop insurance company collected a premium of Rs 4,100 for the cotton crop from a farmer. The farmer Talpe from Nandar said that the insurance company gave him Rs 89 as compensation.

Farmers in crisis; CM in Bihar

“On the one hand, the farmers of the State are in crisis while CM Devendra Fadnavis is saying in the Bihar election campaign that the Prime Minister loves Bihar the most. However, Thackeray said that calamities come or go, we would always be with the farmers,” he added.