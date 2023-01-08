This is an opportunistic time, and entrepreneurs should make the most

-Massia's Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023 concludes

-More than 1 lakh visitors, to attract business of thousands of crores

-Restructuring of electricity subsidy for industries soon, Nagpur-Goa expressway will bring investment

Aurangabad: The present time is the best time for attracting international investment as industries are moving out of China and only India can digest these exodus. There is great efficiency in the entrepreneurs of Aurangabad and Marathwada as they are always trying to increase foreign investment here. So they should make the most of this opportunistic time, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023’ organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) at Auric-Shendra on Sunday. Fadnavis said that this exhibition is of international standard and is very important for Marathwada. The State government has approved investment of Rs 90,000 crores in the last six months. A 100 acre plot has been reserved for small entrepreneurs in Auric. In addition, 50 acres of land has been given for the international convention centre. Cooperation Minister Atul Save, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Narayan Kuche, Massia president Kiran Jagtap, expo convenor Abhay Hanchanal, Auric MD Suresh Kakani, BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shirish Boralkar, entrepreneur Vivek Deshpande, Mercedes Benz executive director Venkatesh Kulkarni and others were present.

More than 1 lakh visitors

Massia president Kiran Jagtap said that the AME held in Auric has been a great success. Business worth thousands of crores has been generated through this exhibition and more than one lakh visitors have attended in the past four days. He drew the attention of Fadnavis to the bad condition of roads in Chikalthana industrial area.

Restructure the electricity subsidy

The State government will soon restructure the electricity subsidy given to industries in Marathwada and Vidarbha to provide relief from rising electricity bills.

Nagpur-Goa expressway will bring investments

The Nagpur to Goa expressway is being constructed to help Marathwada and it will be of great benefit to industries. This expressway will pass through three or four districts of Marathwada. This will not be just a road but an economic corridor. Aurangabad city will be at the center of further growth due to its infrastructure and connectivity.

Our plane is on the ground

Taking a jibe at Sharad Pawar’s criticism, Fadnavis said that there was a malfunction in our plane during the inauguration ceremony. So we could not come for this programme. But we only use the plane as a convenience. We are on the ground and will stay on the ground.