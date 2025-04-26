This summer, watch your child transform!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Are you ready to give your child the best summer ever? This April, open the doors to a world of excitement, creativity, and learning! Lokmat Times Campus Club proudly presents the much-awaited Summer Camp 2025 an extraordinary 10-day journey where kids not only have fun but also discover hidden talents, build confidence, and learn real-world skills that set them apart!

From Robotics and Coding to public speaking, self-defence, dance, art & craft, and fitness, the camp promises a complete transformation experience all happening under one roof at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, from April 28 to May 7.

Give your child the chance to step away from screens and step into a world of innovation, creativity, fitness, friendship, and unstoppable growth!

Camp highlights:

• Dates: April 28 to May 7, 2025

• Timings: 9.30 am to 4 pm

• Venue: Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road

• Fees:

• Rs. 600 for Campus Club Members

• Rs. 800 for Non-Members

Special attractions of this year’s camp:

Robotics:

In collaboration with Hosted Minds Robotics, expert trainer Ankit Joshi will guide students into the exciting world of robotics building real circuits, learning the basics of AI and IoT, and engaging in live demos and team projects.

Hands-on experience that sparks innovation!

Coding (for Grades 6 to 10 only):

Under Ankit Joshi’s mentorship, students will learn coding basics, logic building, algorithm development, and website creation.

Shape the tech leaders of tomorrow today!

Handwriting skills:

Conducted by Nishant Mhaske from Akshar Sanskar Handwriting Improvement Classes, this session focuses on improving writing fluency, speed, and beauty in English and Marathi.

Better handwriting = Better expression!

Self-defence & physical fitness:

Led by Syed Zahoor of ZS Warriors Academy, this vital module empowers children with martial arts techniques, strength building, agility drills, and safety awareness.

Confidence and safety in every step!

Other exciting modules:

• Communication skills: (Trainer: Samiksha Nikam)

• Public speaking, body language, group discussions, and a ‘Superstar Show’ to showcase their learning.

• Art & craft: (Trainer: Swati Chopra)

• Creative projects like photo frames, puppets, paper crafts, and eco-friendly innovations.

• Dance & games: (Trainer: Ayodhya Puri)

• Energetic Bollywood and contemporary dance styles, along with fun physical games.

• Painting:

• Activities like card making, canvas art, and mirror painting to explore the joy of colors.

Why parents are choosing Lokmat Times Campus Club Summer Camp 2025:

• Zero screen time: Focus on real-world creativity and interaction.

• Holistic skill development: Communication, creativity, coding, robotics, fitness.

• Health and fitness focus: Through dance, self-defence, and physical activities.

• Expert trainers: Guidance from experienced professionals.

• Safe & secure environment: Professionally managed with personal care.

• Confidence boost: Every child shines with new skills and achievements.

Limited seats Available! Register Now!

Spots are filling fast for this much-loved camp!

Scan the QR Code

Or Call:

7709890723 | 9823335581 | 9423931873

Let’s make this summer a memorable, meaningful, and magical one for your child!

----------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Things to be brought by the Kids:

• Tiffin / Lunch Box

• Send in any comfortable clothes (No dress code)

For Art and Craft activities, they need to bring cardboard, white chart paper, red, yellow, and black color papers, cello tape, fevicol, 40 ice cream sticks, watercolors, white drawing paper, 5 paper plates, a small square canvas, acrylic colors, a plastic bottle, A4 size color papers, and cotton.