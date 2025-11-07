This wedding season, Tradition walks hand in hand with trend

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This year’s wedding season blends royal heritage with modern flair. From regal Paithani sarees to colour-coordinated couple outfits, the market is buzzing with fresh yet traditional choices. “This year’s wedding season is very good as the markets are full,” says designer and trader Pankesh Agrawal, noting strong demand from customers across Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Kannad, Vaijapur and Sillod.

Brides’ top choice: Lehenga

The lehenga remains the bride’s first preference, with Sabyasachi-inspired designs topping wish lists. Prices range from Rs 7,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, though most brides opt for pieces between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000. Pink continues to dominate, followed by deep maroons and royal blues as brides seek bold yet elegant looks.

Colour-coordinated charm

Matching bride-groom outfits continue to rule, with nearly 80% of couples choosing coordinated tones. Grooms favour sherwani, Jodhpuri and open Jodhpuri suits, often styled to complement the bride’s attire for a regal, cohesive appeal.

Rajwadi elegance meets modern cuts

Rajwadi patterns lead for sangeet nights, while crop-tops gain popularity with western-style celebrations such as cake-cutting ceremonies. These looks combine traditional grandeur with a youthful, modern edge. Rajwadi sarees and lehengas with bride and groom designs are in demand.

Paithani: The eternal heirloom

The timeless Paithani saree continues to hold pride of place in Maharashtrian weddings. Ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 2 lakh, it remains the ‘Mahavastra’ for rituals and poojas. Shades of red, green, blue, pink and gajri dominate, with patterns like Maharani, Chandrakor, Kadiyal and Tissue Paithani in demand.

“Paithani is an evergreen choice for Maharashtrian brides. Even with the rise of celebrity-style lehengas, the Paithani tradition hasn’t faded. It has a long life and remains the true identity of Maharashtra,” says shopkeeper, Vikram Khokale.

Groom’s regal touch

Grooms are redefining tradition with a royal twist, pairing Paithani jackets, shela, caps and dhotis to match the bride’s Paithani for a complete Maharashtrian look. Colour coordination with the bride adds a modern flair, blending elegance and heritage seamlessly.