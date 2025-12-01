Those who contribute to progress are welcomed

Chhatraati Sambhajinagar: "Every person who contributes to the progress of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be welcomed," said Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice Chancellor of Bamu.

He was speaking at a farewell ceremony organised at Mahatma Phule Auditorium in Bamu on Saturday to give farewell to Dr Kailash Pathrikar, Director of the Extra Mural Board and Dr Shujauddin Shakir, Head of the Department of Political Science, on their retirement.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar were present. VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that the teachers, staff, students and stakeholders have made an important contribution to the progress of the university.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar gave the introduction. Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Sanjay Kavade proposed a vote of thanks. Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, Prakash Akade of the employees' union and others were present.