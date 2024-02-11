Thousands immerse themselves in ISKCON's grand rath yatra

Joyful chanting resonate throughout the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a vibrant display of faith and unity as thousands of devotees pulled the majestic double-decker chariot of ISKCON's 17-foot tall ‘Gaura Nitai’ idol during the annual Rath Yatra festival on Sunday.

Organized by ISKCON Vedic Education and Cultural Centre (VECC), the Rath Yatra saw devotees chanting ‘Hare Krishna’ in unison, creating a powerful wave of spiritual energy. The chariot, adorned with intricate decorations, carried idols of Lord Krishna and Balrama, considered incarnations of God in Kali Yuga.

The procession began with an afternoon aarti at the Mahadev Temple in Dashmeshnagar. As the chariot rolled through the streets, pulled by eager devotees, the joyful chanting resonated throughout the city. Youngsters danced with abandon, while women performed traditional fugdi dances, painting the streets with vibrant colors. Five young women created beautiful rangolis along the route, adding to the festive atmosphere. The journey culminated at the ground in front of Shiv Chhatrapati College, where an evening of cultural programmes awaited.

56 bhog prasad

Hrishikesh Anand Prabhu from ISKCON Chowpatty, Mumbai, enthralled the audience with Harikatha. Following the tradition, 56 bhogs were offered to the deities, and the event concluded with a grand Maha Aarti.