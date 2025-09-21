Thousands join ‘Namo Yuva Run’ to promote addiction-free nation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Over 10,000 participants took part in the Namo Yuva Run, organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Participants ran with the motto ‘Leave Addiction, Unite Nation’, showcasing enthusiasm for a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle.

The run was flagged off at 6.30 am from the divisional sports complex by minister Atul Save. MLA Sanjay Kenekar, BJP leaders Sanjay Kodge, Pravin Ghuge, Bapu Gadamode, Baswaraj Mangrule, Kiran Patil, and Pankaj Bharsakhale, Vice president of Maharashtra Athletics Association, were also present. Brand ambassador Aditi Nilangekar joined the event, inspiring participants. Runners covered a route including Jawaharnagar police station, Chetak Ghoda, Shahanur Mia Darga Chowk, and back. Women’s participation was significant. Contestants received T-shirts, medals, certificates, and snacks, while winners earned cash prizes. The event was guided by BJP and BJYM leaders, with warm-up led by Madhuri Patil and commentary by Tarachand Gaikwad.

Girls winners: Amruta Gaikwad, Manisha Padhvi, Priyanka Oksha.

Boys winners: Vaibhav Shinde, Angad Kahore,