Thousands likely to gather at counting centres; three key roads closed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of vote counting for the municipal corporation elections on Friday, January 16, the police have decided to close three major roads for the entire day to avoid traffic congestion near counting centres. Over 400 armed SRPF personnel and riot control teams have been deployed for crowd management.

Vote counting will begin at 7 am, with results to be declared the same day. Counting will be held at Garware Hi-Tech Films (Chikalthana MIDC), Government Polytechnic College (Osmanpura), Government Engineering College, and St Francis High School. As per orders issued by police commissioner Praveen Pawar, the use or exchange of mobile phones and tablets is banned within 100 metres of counting centres. Entry will be restricted to election officials and staff, candidates and their authorised representatives, election office staff, and designated vehicles. Despite these measures, large crowds of supporters are expected.

Roads closed throughout the day:

• Wits Hotel Chowk to Gade Chowk

• SSC Board T-point to Pirbazar Chowk

• Southern side of the road from the eastern end of Seven Hills flyover to Akashvani Chowk (Jalna–Ahilyanagar direction)

Traffic from Akashvani Chowk to the eastern side of the Seven Hills flyover will remain open.