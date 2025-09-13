Threat after accident; case filed against three

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station against three persons for abusing and threatening to assault a man after a road accident near Zambad Gas Company on the Sajapur road on September 10.

According to the complaint lodged by Rameshwar Harane (35, Indraprastha Colony, Bajajnagar), the accused, while riding a motorcycle (MH-20-GJ-8302) negligently, hit his two-wheeler around 4.30 pm on September 10, causing an accident. Harane sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. While treatment was going on, the accused and his two friends came to the hospital and threatened him, saying, “Where is my motorcycle? If it is not found, we will kill you and your wife if we see you on the road.” Later, when the complainant’s wife went to a medical store, one of the accused’s friends abused her and threatened her again. Based on the complaint, MIDC Waluj Police have registered an offence against the three accused.