Threat of assault after accident; case registered against three

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station against three persons for allegedly abusing and threatening to assault the complainant following an accident on September 10 on the road near Zambad Gas Company, Sajapur.

According to the complaint filed by Rameshwar Bajrang Harane (35, resident of Indraprastha Colony, Bajajnagar), on September 10 at around 4:30 p.m., the accused, while riding a motorcycle (MH-20 GJ-8302) recklessly, rammed into the complainant’s two-wheeler, causing an accident. The complainant sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, while treatment was underway, the accused along with two of his friends came to the hospital and threatened him, saying: “Where have you kept my motorcycle? If it is not found, we will kill you and your wife if we see you on the road.” Later, when the complainant’s wife went to the medical store, one of the accused’s friends abused her and threatened, “We’ll deal with you.”

Following this, a case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station.