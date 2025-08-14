Three arrested for extorting businessman at swordpoint

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gang of seven local goons looted Rs 2.5 lakh and a two-wheeler from a businessman at swordpoint, later demanding another Rs 1 lakh within 12 hours.

Pundliknagar police have arrested three accused Badshah Shaikh (22, Indiranagar), Bhushan Gawli (25, Jaybhavaninagar) and Abhishek More (28). According to police, the incident occurred on the night of August 2 when real estate trader Shaikh Azar (resident of Garkheda) was confronted in Pundliknagar by notorious gangster Tippya alias Javed Shaikh, Arjun Patil, and five others. With a sword to his neck, they forcibly took Rs 2.5 lakh from his pocket and warned him to arrange another Rs 1 lakh by Sunday, threatening to kill him. They also snatched his two-wheeler before fleeing. Acting swiftly under police inspector Ashok Bhandare, sub-inspector Sunil Mhaske and constables Prakash Dongre and Bhimrao Rathod tracked the suspects. Intelligence suggested that Badshah and Bhushan would meet in a forest near Jalna on Wednesday night. They were nabbed there and, after a long night of what police sources described as “special hospitality” at the station, both reportedly pleaded for mercy.

Tippya on the run

Tippya, with 25 criminal cases against him, had been released on bail in late July. Within days, he was involved in this serious offence. Now under intense police pressure, he has fled to another state, frequently changing mobile numbers. Those providing him financial or logistical support are also under investigation.

Accused’s criminal past

Badshah has three prior cases, including an attempted murder registered at Jawaharnagar police station in 2024, from which he had been absconding raising questions about why he remained untraceable despite living in the city for a year. More has a past murder case, while Bhushan is appearing in police records for the first time.

(Photograph: Bhushan and Badshah)