Three arrested for MD drugs smuggling in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Narcotics Control Department caught three smugglers red-handed on Sunday at a ground on Padegaon Road, seizing 61 grams of MD drugs.

The arrested men are Abuz Chaus (30, Saheda Colony), Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yaseen (35, Katkat Gate), and Sameer Chand Khan alias Pappu (34, Rehmania Colony). The court granted them three days of police custody. For several months, the gang had been ordering drugs from Dhule, Malegaon, and Indore, and selling them to college students in the city. Acting on Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar’s instructions, Assistant Inspector Ravikant Gachche and Sub-Inspector Amol Mhaské laid a trap in Padegaon. Around 12 p.m., police stopped the suspects’ car (MH 05 AX 3036) and recovered the drugs. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ratnakar Navale, with support from Lalakhan Pathan, Nitesh Sundarde, Satish Jadhav, and Vijay Tribhuwan. During police questioning, the accused admitted that their main customers were college students. Orders were placed through Snapchat and Telegram, which the gang used to communicate temporarily. Mohammad Imran acted as the driver, while Sameer (Pappu) worked at a garage. The gang had been smuggling MD drugs into the city for the past four months.

(WITH PHOTO)