Three arrested in Cannabis Smuggling from Visakhapatnam via Train

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The rural police NDPS squad has arrested a main broker and two women for smuggling and selling large quantities of cannabis brought to the city via train from Visakhapatnam. The accused have been identified as Chandrakala alias Chandabai Pawar (52), Dhrupda Mohite (55), and Munir Khan (45). Authorities seized a total of 31.411 kg of cannabis from them.

To curb drug trafficking in the district, the NDPS squad, under the guidance of superintendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod, conducted a targeted operation. Assistant Inspector Dinkar Gore received information that two women were selling cannabis from a makeshift hut in the Kumbhephal area of Karmad. With the support of police inspector Samratsing Rajput of Karmad police station, a raid recovered 21.495 kg of cannabis from the women. During questioning, they admitted that Munir Khan had recently purchased the cannabis from the main seller to distribute. The team tracked him to Shekta area, apprehended him, and seized the remaining cannabis. The operation was supported by police sub-inspector Dilip Chaure and others.

Mobile smugglers on the move

Chandrakala, originally from Sillod, Dhrupda from Ambetakli (Buldhana district), and Munir travel across the state for work. They set up temporary huts in open areas and occasionally sell bangles and other goods on trains. During these activities, they allegedly began smuggling cannabis, buying it from major suppliers in Visakhapatnam and distributing it within the district. Dhrupda has a prior record, with an NDPS case filed at Mehkar Police Station in 2022 for drug sales.