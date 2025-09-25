Three arrested in knife attack, one suspect at large

Lokmat News Network

A money-related dispute turned violent on Wednesday night when Bholanath Kadmine was attacked in Waluj Mahanagar . Sagar Bharskar, Yogesh Sangle, and two unidentified men assaulted Bholanath near the HP Gas agency at Pratap Chowk using a pistol, knife, and khanjir (dagger), leaving him critically injured.

According to the complaint filed by Ajay Istakke, the conflict arose from a transaction involving Rs 6 lakh with Bholanath. Bharskar had earlier threatened and forcibly taken Bholanath during the day. That evening, under the pretext of settling the dispute, the accused lured him to Pratap Chowk and attacked him. During the struggle, Yogesh Sangle tried to fire a pistol from his waist, but the magazine fell, preventing a shot. The two unidentified men then used a knife and khanjir to seriously injure Bholanath. The victim was rushed to the hospital in a Scorpio vehicle, and treatment is ongoing. Police recovered the pistol magazine at the scene. Officers arrested Sagar Bharskar (Harsul), Yogesh Sangle (Swastik City, Shekapur), and Raj Barfe (Pandharpur), while one suspect remains at large. The attack has become a topic of discussion in the Walwa area. Police continue their investigation.