Three Bangladeshis arrested in Ahilyanagar district; Action taken on Southern Command military intelligence Army’s input

Ahilyanagar: In a joint operation, the squad of the Southern Command Military Intelligence and the MIDC police arrested three Bangladeshi citizens from Pokhardi village in Ahilyanagar tehsil on Thursday and seized forged documents like Aadhar and PAN cards from them.

They have been identified as Jahangir Abutaher (34) and Mushraf Habib Shaikh (40, both residents of Chattagram, Hajiganj, Bangladesh, and Hanif Abdul Khalid Shaikh (40, Khazirkhalithana, Shenbaugh). They were working as labourers at a construction site using fake names.

The input was received by API Manik Chaudhary that some Bangladeshis were residing in a cement room at Warulevasti in Pokhardi. Acting on this tip-off, the squad raided the location and detained the trio. A case has been registered against them at the police station.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Somnath Gharge by the squad comprising API Chaudhary and officials Manoj Mondhe, Rakesh Khedkar, Raju Sudrik, Kishor Jadhav, Suraj Deshmukh, Jaysingh Shinde, and Rahul Gundu.