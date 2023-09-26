Three booked for demanding ransom of Rs 1 crore from entrepreneur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gangapur police station has registered an offence against three accused demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the seed company-owner. Surprisingly, three accused include the real brother of the company-owner.

According to details, the complainant Pratap Vasantrao Salunke runs Darjedar Agro Services Limited Company at Manjri Shivar. The accused Kalyan Salunke, Rajendra Pawar and Walmik Shirsath demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore from him to evade maligning of the company’s name and reputation. The accused threatened him of registering complaints against the company in different government offices if he does not pay the money. They also threatened to forcibly acquire the company with land from him. The complainant tried to resolve the issue amicably, but was in vain. Hence Pratap Salunke then paid the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh to them. However, the trio continued to harass him and demanded release of Rs 99 lakh immediately, stated the complaint lodged at the Gangapur police station. The police booked the trio on Monday night under various sections.

It is learnt that Kalyan Salunke is the complainant’s real younger brother. It is learnt that the duo were having a land dispute between them. In the meantime, the brothers were also having a cold war against each other over the issue for the past many days. Sensation prevailed after the complainant named his younger brother and two others in the ransom case. Further investigation is on.