Three children hit by unknown vehicle near Police Commissionerate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unknown vehicle struck three children near the Police Commissionerate around 10.30 pm on Thursday. The incident was reported at the City Chowk Police Station.

The victims identified as Anand Jadhav (4), Bhagyashree Jadhav (9) and Gautam Jadhav (7), sustained injuries. Police said the three siblings were playing on the roadside when a speeding vehicle hit them. A rickshaw driver took the children to GMCH for treatment. Police confirmed that the children are stable and receiving medical care. Authorities are searching for the vehicle's driver.