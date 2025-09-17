Three college students to represent India in International Aerobic Gymnastics in Korea

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three students from Government Engineering College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, have been selected for the Indian team to compete in the international aerobic gymnastics competition in Korea.

Last week, they won gold medals and a trophy at the national aerobic gymnastics championship held in Kerala. The selected students are Tanishk Nilesh Rajegaonkar, a second-year Mechanical Engineering student; Parthesh Margpawar, a first-year Computer Science student; and Sankalp Chintalwad, a first-year Civil Engineering student. The college principal, Dr. Sanjay Dambhare, congratulated the students. Gymkhana Vice President Dr. Shailesh Ambekar, Computer Science Head Dr. Vikul Pawar, Architecture Head Mrs. Koranne, Mechanical Head Dr. Sham Sonawane, Dean of Student Affairs Santosh Atipamulu, and Mr. S.B. Shastri also praised their achievement. Their remarkable performance has brought pride to the college, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration across the campus.