Three dies as truck as ran over heads near Karmad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a hair-raising incident, three persons riding on one motorcycle died on the spot, after a heavy motor vehicle ran over their heads at Hivra Phata near Karmad on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the police have launched a hunt to search for the truck driver who sped away with his vehicle from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

The deceased have been identified as Kailas Eknath Kamble (46), Akash Shivaji Kamble (27, Sarangkheda) and Pratap Saluba Bansode (52, Pimpri Raja). Of which, Kailas was the uncle of Akash. Meanwhile, one more person, Shankar Laxman Thorat (28, Nagewadi in Jalna), who was riding another motorcycle and was coming from the opposite direction also sustained grave injuries.

It is learnt that the trio after finishing their works were returning home from Karmad to Pimpri Raja on motorcycle bearing number MH 20 EM 263. Co-incidentally, they collided with a motorcycle (MH 21 AE 1613) coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that all four of them fell on the ground. In the meantime, a speeding truck passing through crushed the trio under the wheels. It ran over the heads of all the three victims of one motorcycle, while another bike-rider Shankar sustained grave injuries.

Acting upon the information, the police inspector of Karmad police station Pratap Navghare along with his team comprising Vijay Singh Jarwal, S M Rathod, Dadasaheb Dhavale and V H Khillare reached the spot and rushed the victims to the government hospital. In the meantime, the traffic on both the sides of the road got paralysed for sometime as long queues were formed after the accident. Hence the police swung into action and restored the traffic flow soon.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, taking advantage of the darkness sped away with the truck. However, the police are hopeful in tracing the truck as the CCTV cameras are fixed at different spots till Karmad and ahead. The police will be surveying the footage and detect the irresponsible truck driver soon.