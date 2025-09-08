Three including one-yr-old boy dies in fatal accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A high-speed jeep coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with a two-wheeler, killing a couple and their one-year-old child. The accident occurred near the main canal at Warkhed Pati on the Gangapur-Vaijapur road on September 8 at around 7.30 am. The deceased have been identified as Sajan Raju Rajput (28), Sheetal Sajan Rajput (25), and Krishnaansh Sajan Rajput (1 year), all residents of Satana in Vaijapur tehsil.

On Monday morning, Sajan Rajput was traveling on his motorcycle (MH 20 CQ 0766) with his wife Sheetal and one-year-old son from Satana towards the Waluj industrial area via the Vaijapur-Gangapur route. Near the Warkhed Pati’s main canal, a jeep (MH 19 BU 4214) coming from the opposite direction collided forcefully with their motorcycle. The impact was so severe that all three were thrown about 50 feet away, and their motorcycle was completely destroyed.

With the help of locals, Sagar Shejwal transported all three to the Gangapur sub-district hospital in his ambulance. Dr. Suryawanshi examined them and declared all three dead. The last rites were performed in Satana at 5 pm. on the same day, during which the grief and outrage of the family were heart-wrenching. Sajan Rajput is survived by his parents and a brother.

Had gone to the village for Ganpati immersion

Sajan Rajput was employed at a company in the Waluj industrial area and was currently residing at Ganesh Vasti on Kamlapur Road, Waluj. On Saturday, he had gone to his village for Ganpati immersion and, after spending Sunday there for the weekly holiday, was returning to Waluj on Monday morning when the fatal accident occurred.

Krishnaansh’s first birthday after 5 days

The Rajputs’ son, Krishnaansh, was to celebrate his first birthday on September 13. The family had planned a grand celebration, but fate struck just days before.

Jeep driver fled the scene

The jeep involved in the collision had the driver and two other passengers. It was traveling from Baramati towards Vaijapur. After the accident, the driver abandoned the jeep and fled. The other two passengers attempted to escape but were chased down and apprehended by locals, who handed them over to the police. Shillegaon police visited the scene and conducted an inspection and documentation.