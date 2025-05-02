Three injured as illegal sand tractor runs over them

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three people including a 10-year-old boy, were seriously injured after being hit by an illegal sand-laden tractor at Jogeshwari square on the Sillod-Ghatnandara road on Friday morning.

The injured have been identified as Jafar Patel (25), Mahadu Bankar (40), and Mujib Patel (10), all residents of Charner village in Sillod taluka. According to the police, the trio was standing near their motorcycle (MH-20-GK-2880) around 5 am when the speeding tractor, which had no registration plate, ran over them. The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Sillod for treatment. The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident. The tractor, reportedly used for illegal sand transport, is registered under the name of Dadarav Fuke from Palshi. Officials, including the village officer and talathi, inspected the site and conducted a panchnama. The tractor has been seized. This incident has raised fresh concerns over the unchecked illegal sand mining and the movement of unregulated vehicles endangering lives in rural areas.