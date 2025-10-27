Three killed in separate road accidents in Waluj area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three people, including a couple, lost their lives in two separate road accidents in the Waluj area on Monday.

In the first incident, a speeding truck ran over a couple riding a moped around 3.30 pm in the Waluj Cidco Mahanagar, killing them on the spot. The truck, which remains unidentified, hit the moped from behind and fled the scene. The deceased were identified as Sanjay Pandit Raut (38) and his wife Anita Sanjay Raut (34), originally from Manasgaon in Dharashiv tehsil and currently residing in Sathenagar, Waluj. The couple was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Waluj on an unregistered moped when the truck rammed into them. Both fell on the road and were crushed under the truck’s wheels. Traffic police sub-inspector Shankar Shirsat, head constable Arun Faulane, Vikas Kamble, and team from Waluj MIDC Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for post-mortem. The mishap led to heavy traffic jams on both routes between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Waluj before police cleared the road and restored traffic flow.

In another accident the same night, Satish Palhare (38), a resident of Sathenagar, Waluj, and native of Kaharwada in Paithan tehsil, died after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Dahegaon Bangla around 11.45 pm. Ambulance drivers Shubham Waghmare, Rohit Shinde, and Aniket Muluk immediately rushed to the scene and took Palhare to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead before treatment. Based on hospital information, Waluj police have registered an accidental death case and launched a search for the unidentified vehicles involved in both incidents.

Photo Caption:

Deceased Sanjay Raut, who died along with his wife Anita after a speeding truck hit their moped in Waluj.