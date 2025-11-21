Three language policy determination committee to visit district on Wednesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the state government-appointed committee chaired by Dr. Narendra Jadhav, tasked with determining the implementation of the Three language Policy in schools across Maharashtra, will visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday (Nov 26). The committee will gather opinions from various stakeholders. District collector Deelip Swami reviewed the preparations on Friday.

Education deputy director Kailas Datkhil, primary education officer Jayashree Chavan, planning education officer Arun Shinde, DIET principal Dr. Rajendra Kamble, Dr. Vishal Tayade, Prof. Kesharchand Rathod of Vivekananda College, Pawankumar Gore, Prof. Dr. Samita Jadhav of Deogiri College, Dr. M.F. Mewad, police inspector Shivaji Tavare, and others were present.

Committee to meet various stakeholders

The meeting was informed that the Three Language Policy Determination Committee members will arrive in the district on Tuesday night. From 11 am on Wednesday, at the Anand Auditorium of MIT College, the committee will meet representatives from various sectors. These include language experts, literary figures, education specialists, child psychology experts, school management representatives, social organisations, media representatives, and teacher–parent associations. The committee will record their views for consideration.

Committee structure

The committee comprises chairperson Dr. Narendra Jadhav, members Dr. Sadanand More, Dr. Vaman Kendre, Dr. Aparna Morris, Dr. Sonal Kulkarni, Dr. Madhushree Sawji, Dr. Bhushan Shukla.Member-secretary; state project director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Sanjay Yadav.

The committee will listen to and interact with experts from all invited groups. District collector Deelip Swami has instructed officials to arrange a video conferencing facility for stakeholders from outside the district who may not be able to attend in person, so they can still present their views.