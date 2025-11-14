Three main roads in Paithan Gate area to widen soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation’s town planning section carried out marking work on three major roads in the Paithan Gate area on Friday. Preliminary observations indicate that over 60 properties are likely to be affected. Many of these properties do not even have building permissions. Only a few property owners showed copies of their building permissions to municipal corporation officials on Friday. The civic administration will begin demolition work as soon as police protection is received.

As reported earlier, a youth was murdered at 10.30 pm on November 10 in front of the mobile shops near Paithan Gate. Following the incident, the Qureshi community of the deceased youth pointed to illegal constructions in the area, prompting the municipal corporation to initiate action.

On Thursday, the TP officials conducted a total station survey. As per the approved road widths, the Paithan Gate to Sillekhana Chowk road must be 30 meters wide; the Paithan Gate to Sabzi Mandi road must be 9 meters wide and the road from Paithan Gate to Khokadpura must be 12 meters wide. Accordingly, road-widening work will be undertaken.

On Friday, a team led by town planner Rahul Malkhede marked the three major roads. More than 60 properties fall within the affected zone. Present during the marking were the assistant commissioner (Zone II), building inspectors of the anti-encroachment squad’s Syed Jamsheed and Sagar Shrestha, and Pramod Jadhav with his Nagarik Mitra Pathak team.

The municipal corporation stated that after police protection is arranged, encroachments and affected structures will be demolished as per the markings. Since the chief minister is visiting the city on November 16 for various programmes, officials expect demolition work to begin after his visit, most likely on Monday.