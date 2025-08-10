Three mangalsutra snatching cases in one day spark safety concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a span of just a few hours, three women were targeted in separate mangalsutra snatching incidents on August 9, raising alarm over pedestrian safety in the city.

Around 7 pm, Lata Suradkar (63) of Shivajinagar was walking home after visiting Renuka Mata Temple when a biker wearing a red jacket and white cap struck near Puna Gadgil Jewellers on Beed Bypass. He approached from behind, snatched her 8.5-gram mangalsutra, and sped away before she could raise an effective alarm. Two more such thefts were reported later in the Jawaharnagar area. Police have registered a case at Satara police station and launched a probe to nab the culprits.