Three motorcycles stolen from the city

Aurangabad:

Three cases of motorcycle theft were reported in various police stations in the city. The motorcycle (MH-20-FZ-7623) of Sandeep Dabhade (Kannad) was stolen from TV Centre on October 12. The motorcycle (MH-20-BM-9205) of Shiraz Pathan (Hinanagar) was stolen on October 12 from in front of his house. The motorcycle (MH-20-DZ-3576) of Pramod Jaiswal (Jadhavwadi) was stolen from in front of the Prozone Mall. Cases have been filed in the respected police stations.