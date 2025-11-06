Three notorious goons banished from city for two years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a decisive move to curb rising crime, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-1) Pankaj Atulkar has externed three habitual offenders from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and district for two years. The trio Shubham Vaidya, Yogesh Mhaske, and Chaitanya Gaikwad had been spreading fear among citizens, traders, and industrialists in the Waluj area. According to police, Shubham Vaidya (22), a resident of Nurani Colony, Sajapur, has five serious offenses to his name, including robbery, theft, chain-snatching, and assault. Despite several arrests, his violent behavior continued to disturb peace in the locality. Yogesh Mhaske (27) from Pawannagar, Ranjangaon, has eight cases between 2017 and 2024 involving assaults with weapons, threats, and harassment of businessmen. Similarly, Chaitanya Gaikwad (22) from Ashtavinayaknagar is accused in multiple cases of robbery, house trespass, and property damage. Police said the action was necessary to protect residents and restore security in Waluj MIDC. All three have been ordered to stay out of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for the next two years.