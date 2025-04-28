Three parked motorcycles set on fire in Waluj Mahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three two-wheelers parked under the stairs in front of a house were set on fire by an unidentified person at around 2 am on Sunday. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station based on a complaint filed by Swapnil Tomar.

Tomar lives with his family in the Harsiddhi Lawns area. Three bikes, one each for himself, his brother, and a relative (bearing numbers MH 20 GX 1865, MH 05 CA 5779, and MH 20 DN 2442), were parked under the house's stairs.

Around 2.30 am on Saturday, they woke up due to the sound of something burning and the presence of smoke. When he came downstairs with his mother and brother to check, they saw all three two-wheelers on fire. With the help of neighbours, they tried to control the fire, but the bikes were completely burned. The total estimated loss from the incident is around Rs 1.40 lakh. Hence, Tomar lodged the complaint, and further investigation is on by the MIDC Waluj Police Station.