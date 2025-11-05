Three robbers arrested after chase; two manage to flee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police from Shillegaon station, with the help of the Local Crime Branch (LCB), arrested three out of five criminals who were allegedly planning a robbery. The operation took place early Tuesday morning in the Lasur area, following a brief chase, while two suspects managed to escape.

Police had received a tip-off that five habitual offenders were moving around in a car in Shillegaon police limits, allegedly plotting a robbery. Acting on the information, LCB and Shillegaon police intercepted a suspicious vehicle without a registration number around 5.15 am on Wednesday. Upon noticing the police, the car’s driver sped away. After a chase, the police stopped the car near a hotel on the Lasur–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road and questioned the men inside, who gave evasive answers. Investigation revealed that they were seasoned criminals with serious cases registered against them in Nanded and other districts. Police seized valuables worth Rs 2.80 lakhs and detained three accused Chandu Shaikh, Mohammad Miyan, and a 17-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law. Two others, Tayab Mahebub Pathan and Riyan Qureshi, managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

-----------

Accused from Nanded and Telangana

Based on a complaint filed by police officer Anil Kale of the LCB, an FIR was registered on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at Shillegaon police station against the five accused Chandu Shaikh (37, Terbod, Hilalnagar, Degloor Naka, Nanded),

Mohammad Miyan (35, Jailabodin Galli, Mhaisa, Taluka Nirmal, District Adilabad, Telangana), Tayab Pathan (32, Tirmuri Sultanbudha, Taluka Asifabad, District Mancherial, Telangana), Riyan Qureshi (full name unknown, Shamshan Nagar, Durga area, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), and a juvenile offender. Further investigation is being conducted by police sub-inspector Lakshman Bhojne of Shillegaon police station.