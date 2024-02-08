Three siblings riding on motorcycle crushed to death by Hyva trucks

In hope of winning a job, an educated girl lost her life in road mishap.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, three siblings of one family riding on a motorcycle, were crushed to death by two speeding hyva trucks overtaking each other, on Beed Bypass, today at 9.55 am.

The deceased have been identified as Pratiksha Bhagwan Ambhore (22), Pradeep alias Lakhan Bhagwan Ambhore (25) and Pravin Bhagwan Ambhore (28).

A native of Akoli village in Jintur tehsil, Pravin along with his wife and one year old son was staying in Satara vicinity. Pratiksha, his younger sister, was the lone highly educated female in the Ambhore family. Few months ago, Pratiksha passed entrance tests of Mumbai Police and Department of Forest with flying colours. There was a physical test for the post of forest guard (Vanrakshak) in Shendra vicinity on Thursday. Hence Pratiksha along with her elder brother Pradeep arrived in the city on Wednesday and stayed in the house of Pravin. Today, (on Thursday) at 5 am, the trio went on the motorcycle to the Shendra area. Pratiksha performed the physical test successfully. In a happy mood, the trio left for home on the motorcycle at 9 am. They were returning home via Cambridge Chowk and Jhalta Phata. When they reached Balapur Phata, the motorcycle was sandwiched between two speeding hyva trucks. The truck drivers were driving in speed to overtake each other’s vehicle. In the competition of these irresponsible truck drivers, the motorcycle was hit by one truck and due to impact of the dash, the trio along with the motorcycle slipped under the wheels of another truck. The trio and motorcycle got stuck in the wheels and were dragged till some distance. The trio died on the spot. Their body parts spread on the road. Hyva truck drivers, however, fled away from the spot after the accident. Acting upon the information, the police inspector of Chikalthana police station Ravikiran Darvade reached the spot.

Hue and cry in GMCH

The bodies of three siblings were sent for post-mortem to Government Medical College and Hospital. The news spread like a wildfire and the relatives rushed to GMCH. Meanwhile, the parents of these siblings were called in the city saying that their kids have sustained minor injuries in the accident. However, the parents could not control their emotions on seeing the bodies of their kids. Their mother could not stop crying, while their father was not in a situation to accept the reality. After bursting into tears he sat speechless in a corner. The relatives were consoling each other. Meanwhile, the relatives also had a tough time controlling Pravin’s wife. A pall of gloom descended on the hospital campus on seeing the deaths of the siblings who were striving in their lives to fulfil the dreams of each other.

It is learnt that Pratiksha has secured 84 marks out of 120 in the written test and 50 marks out of 80 in physical test conducted by DoF. In the tests of Mumbai Police also, she was in the waiting list and was hopeful of getting a chance to win a job.