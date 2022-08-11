Three state cabinet ministers; two union MoS from district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Aurangabad is the capital of the Marathwada region. Today, it is a proud moment for the district as its three MLAs got inducted as cabinet ministers. Earlier, two union ministers of state (MoS) got berths in the union cabinet. Meanwhile, the two leaders holding the statutory posts (which are equivalent to the status of minister of state) also hail from Aurangabad.

Needless to say, the district and the region would be witnessing speedy development without any obstructions in the future.

Paithan’s Sandeepan Bhumre, who was a cabinet minister in the last Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government retained his ministerial berth in the cabinet expansion today. Sillod’s Abdul Sattar got elevated from minister of state (MoS) in the last government to cabinet minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government. The MLA Atul Save, who was MoS (industries) for six months in 2019, also got elevated as cabinet minister today. This is for the first time in the history of Aurangabad since the Independence that three cabinet ministers have been inducted from the district. Besides, the chairman of Mhada Sanjay Kenekar and the new to-be leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Ambadas Danve are also from Aurangabad.

Earlier, the union MoS (finance) Bhagwat Karad and the union MoS (railways) Raosaheb Danve got entry into the union cabinet. Aurangabad got representation for the first time in the Central Government in the form of Karad. Danve’s constituency includes many places from the Aurangabad constituency.

Aurangabadkars in Maha cabinet, so far

Since the inception of Maharashtra, a total of 19 legislatures from the district got a berth in the cabinet (as ministers or ministers of state) from the first state government led by the chief minister Yeshwantrao Chavan till the current government led by the chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Their names are Vinayakrao Patil (Vaijapur), Kalyanrao Patil (Paithan), Dr Rafiq Zakaria (Aurangabad), Baburao Kale (Soyegaon), Shankarrao Rakh (Aurangabad), Bhagwantrao Gade (Aurangabad), Govindrao Adik (Vaijapur), Abdul Azeem (Aurangabad), Manikrao Palodkar (Sillod), Anil Patel (Paithan), Chandrakant Khaire (Aurangabad), Haribhau Bagade (Aurangabad), Ashok Patil Dongaonkar (Gangapur), Rajendra Darda (Aurangabad), Gangadhar Gade (Aurangabad), Adv Preetamkumar Shegaonkar (Aurangabad), Abdul Sattar (Sillod), Atul Save (Aurangabad) and Sandeepan Bhumre (Paithan).