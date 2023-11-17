Three tola gold, cash stolen from bus stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves entered the crowd at the central bus stand and stole 3 tolas of gold and Rs 10,000 in cash from the purse of a female passenger. The incident took place on November 16 around 8:45 am.

According to police, Kavita Suradkar went to the bus stand at 8:45 am on November 16. While boarding the bus, someone stole three tola gold jewellery, ATM card, Aadhaar card and Rs 10,400 cash from her purse. She registered a complaint in the Kranti Chowk police station. Inspector Santosh Patil has appealed to the passengers to take care of their luggage and keep an eye on their bags in the crowd.