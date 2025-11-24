Three-vehicle crash on Sevenhill flyover; child dies, driver booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A reckless car driver caused a tragic three-vehicle accident on Sevenhill flyover Saturday at 2.30 pm, killing a five-year-old boy named Abhinav.

Two cars following the rickshaw then collided, resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy named Abhinav. Jawaharnagar police have filed a case against the driver of the last car (H 20-06-CA Jaral-9846). Eyewitnesses reported that the car was speeding from the High Court direction toward Akashvani. Upon reaching the middle of the flyover, the driver suddenly applied brakes. A rickshaw transporting eggs (MH-20-DE-4298) was behind the car and had to stop abruptly. Another car (MH-20-FU-3498) hit the rickshaw, and the final car (MH-06-CL-9846) crashed into the first car. Both cars suffered front-end damage. The boy Abhinav, traveling in the last car, died in the accident. Jawaharnagar police have not received further information about the child’s death.

Who Forced the Rickshaw to Stop?

On November 23, police filed a case against the driver of the last car, holding him responsible for reckless driving and injuring passengers, based on a complaint by rickshaw driver Haris Khan Ejaz Khan (26). Eyewitnesses noted that the rickshaw stopped suddenly because the vehicle in front halted abruptly, causing the subsequent collisions. However, the official case does not clarify what exactly caused the rickshaw to stop. Police Inspector Maroti Khillare did not provide any response when asked about this unresolved question.