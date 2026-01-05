Three women faint as crowd surges at store;case filed against owners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three women fainted amid chaos at a clothing store after massive crowds surged for advertised discounts. Police intervened, and a case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station against store owners Krishna Raghunath Deshmukh (30, Satara Devolai) and Sanjay Lalwani.

Tenz the Fashion World, in Akashvani area, opened on Sunday after owners promoted discounted clothes on social media. Hundreds gathered early at Freedom Towers, but the store had only one shutter, causing overcrowding. Inside, customers grabbing multiple items triggered further chaos, spilling outside. Senior police officials expressed outrage over the owners’ negligence during election time. Notices were issued for inquiry. The charges note that the owners ignored emergency arrangements ambulances, toilets, drinking water, or exits creating risks to public safety and violating election code and police crowd-control orders.