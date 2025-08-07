Three young dancers to make Bharatanatyam debut on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city will witness a cultural milestone on Sunday, August 10, as three young disciples of Bharatanatyam guru Mayuri Panse-Kulkarni Sakshi Khedkar, Mrunmayee Dhumal, and Anushka Nikam take the stage for their Arangetram at Sant Eknath Rangmandir.

Considered a rite of passage in classical dance, Arangetram marks a student’s first public performance after years of disciplined training. The event, organised by Nrutyaprabha Kaladham, begins at 3 PM.

Latur district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, GMCH orthopaedics head Dr. Anil Dhule, and Cosmo Films GM Mahesh Bhale will attend as chief guests.

A live orchestra will accompany the dancers, featuring I. V. Renuka Prasad (nattuvangam), Hampiholi (mridangam), Sanjay Shashidharan (flute), K. L. N. Murthy (violin), Shweta Prasad and Mantha Srinivas (vocals). Organisers have urged citizens and art lovers to attend and encourage the performers on this special day.