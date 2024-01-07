Thrilling wrestling highlight Nipat Niranjan Maharaj’s annual fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Pahadsinghpura area witnessed a vibrant yatra on Sunday, commemorating the city's revered figure Niranjan Maharaj.

Devotees, numbering in the thousands, flocked to the Hanuman tekdi area to pay homage to Sadguru Nipat Niranjan Maharaj. As part of the event, 5 quintals of Jujube (Ber) fruits were sold and offered as symbolic prasad in front of the Maharaj's idol. A bustling market, selling everything from food to cutlery, added to the festive atmosphere. The idol consecration took place at 6 am, followed by a spirited wrestling arena organized by Hanuman Gymnasium in Begampura. The wrestling matches, spanning from child to seasoned wrestlers, enthralled spectators until late night. The festivities continue with Borachi Khichdi offerings on Monday at 6 am by the Maratha Mandal in Aurangpura.