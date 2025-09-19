Thunder, lightning, and heavy rains lash city with stormy winds Power supply disrupted, Traffic halted, and Water enters colonies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Friday evening after 6 p.m., the city was battered for nearly two hours by thunder, lightning, stormy winds, and torrential rains. Power supply was cut off in many areas, water entered several colonies, and darkness along with flooding caused chaos among citizens. With traffic coming to a standstill, the city was practically shut down for two hours.

The day began with sunshine and humid conditions, but after 5 p.m., the weather suddenly changed as dark clouds gathered. Heavy rain followed, one of the biggest downpours of this monsoon. In Satara, Kokanwadi, and the railway station area, rain resembled a cloudburst. In Kokanwadi, water entered houses and one wall collapsed. The Fire Brigade received calls about waterlogging in nine colonies and fallen trees.

Rainfall records in the last three months

12 June : 18 mm

15 July : 21 mm

22 July : 15 mm

25 July : 15 mm

26 July : 31 mm

19 Aug : 14 mm

15 Aug : 17 mm

28 Aug : 19 mm

15 Sept : 14 mm

19 Sept : 16.6 mm

Cloudburst-like Rain in Padegaon Area

Heavy rainfall hit Sundernagar, Priya Colony, Chaitanyanagar, Bhausingpura, Nandanvan Colony, Waluj, Sharanapur, Mitmita, Nagar Naka, Kokanwadi , Railway Station, Satara, and Bypass areas. Initial reports said Bhausingpura recorded 105 mm rainfall.

Rainfall recorded at weather stations:

Chikalthana Observatory: 16.6 mm

MGM Padegaon School: 105.9 mm (extreme rainfall)

MGM University: 24.1 mm

MGM Gandheli: 2.4 mm

Areas where water entered houses

Nagar Naka Road – tree fell

Cancer Hospital – basement flooded

Bansilalnagar – water entered houses near Rana Hotel lane

Pethe Nagar – several homes flooded

Vijaynagar, Garkheda – waterlogged houses

Krantinagar – a few houses flooded

Bypass and Satara Road – societies waterlogged

Nandanvan Colony, Cantonment area – homes flooded

Indiranagar, Sutgirni Chowk – waterlogging

Traffic disruption points

Jalna Road completely blocked

Paithan Road, Padegaon to Nagar Naka, Waluj, and TV Centre area traffic stalled

Shivajinagar underpass overflow

The Shivajinagar underpass overflowed as rainwater could not drain out. Traffic was blocked on both sides. Side drains were choked, and water gushed out of an 8 mm outlet in the retaining wall like a waterfall. Videos went viral on social media, with citizens criticizing the railways and construction department.

Cyclone effect from Bay of Bengal

A cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is influencing rainfall in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Rains may decrease over the next two days but are expected to rise again after September 24.

— Srinivas Aundhkar, Weather Expert

Heavy Rain in the district too

Sillod taluka: Ambhai

Kannad taluka: Tad Pimpalgaon, Devgaon Rangari

Phulambri town received intense rainfall with thunder.

Khuldabad, Verul, Galle Borgaon villages – power supply disrupted.

Daulatabad, Maliwada, Abdimandi, Sharanapur – 1.5 hours of heavy downpour.