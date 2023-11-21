Thwart conspiracy of excluding Sene voters names from list: Ghosalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Election Commission is updating electoral rolls for ensuing Lok Sabha elections. A conspiracy was hatched to exclude the voters of Shi Sena while preparing a new voters list at somebody’s instructions. All Sena office-bearers should remain vigilant to thwart the conspiracy as per the orders of the party chief. Those names which were excluded should be included in the list,” said Vinod Ghosalkar, Sena Contact chief.

He was speaking in a programme of the office-bearers held at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Tuesday.

He chaired the meeting.

Sena leader Chetan Kamble, Sena’s Marathwada secretary Ashok Patwardhan, district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Rajendra Rathod, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Bandu Oak, Santosh Jejurkar, Raju Vaidya, Babalasaheb Thorat, Vijay Waghchaure, Vishwanath Swami, Dnyaneshwar Dange, Yuva Sena leader Rishikesh Khaire, Women’s Wing head Sunita Deo, Sunita Aaulkar and others were seated on dais.

Ghosalkar said that the ruling party had hired a private agency, using money, to include names in voters lists. The agency is collecting the names of each and every voter and their mobile number. The agency works as per the orders of the ruling party.

Ghodele given responsibility of West Constituency

Ghosalkar also announced that Nandkumar Ghodele was entrusted with the responsibility of Assembly Constituency (West) of the city. He also issued instructions to pay attention to solving the problem of the party’s office-bearers and activists in the Assembly Constituencies and get examined booth-wise voters list.