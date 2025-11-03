Thyroid testing resumes at GMCH from today
Thyroid testing at Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) had been halted for the past 20 days due to a shortage of testing kits. However, with the new supply now received, the tests will resume from Monday. Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said, "The supply of kits has been restored, and testing will continue regularly from now on."