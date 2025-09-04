‘Ti' cha Ganpati: Lokmat’s Ganeshotsav marked by diverse competitions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As every year, Lokmat Group once again celebrated the unique women-centric Ganesh festival, ‘Ti' cha Ganpati, with great enthusiasm. Women participated in large numbers in a variety of contests, making the festival vibrant and lively. For years, Lokmat has provided this platform to women, celebrating the spirit of empowerment. Held under the theme "Deuya ‘Ti’la Maan” (Let’s give women their due respect), the initiative goes beyond religious celebration, delivering a strong message of social empowerment.

Croma, Smita Collection, and Kankaratna Gems partnered in this year’s initiative. On Wednesday, events like Atharvashirsha Pathan, Modak-making contest, and a Devi-Devata fashion show were held at Lokmat Bhavan. Attractive prizes such as semi-Paithani sarees and jewellery were presented to the winners.

Winners of Modak-making contest:

• First: Jyoti Yadav

• Second: Sharda Barande

• Third: Smita Dewale

Judges: Rajashree Agrawal, Preeti Lakhotia

Winners of Devi-Devata fashion show:

• First: Seema Pawale

• Second: Savita Nagula

• Third: Sayali Kamble

Judges: Preeti Sonawane, Kavita Ghodele

Lokmat Sakhi Manch’s ‘Ti' cha Ganpati 2025 partnered with Croma, A Tata Enterprise, as the official electronics partner. Under this collaboration, Croma has launched its ‘Tathastu’ initiative, offering special deals across Maharashtra from August 22 to September 6.The offers include Realme TWS starting at Rs 999, party speakers from Rs 2,999, and a 200W party speaker with wireless UHF microphone at just Rs 15,990. Attractive discounts are also available on Sony, JBL, and Marshall headphones as well as value 5G smartphones. This collaboration, blending tradition with technology, also aims to strengthen women’s empowerment. Customers are invited to visit their nearest Croma store or log on to www.croma.com to avail of the offers.

