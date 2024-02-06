Tiger cubs Kanha and Vikram enjoys playing in zoo after 5 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The five months old, two white tiger cubs - Kanha and Vikram - were released from the cage at Siddharth Garden Zoo, on Tuesday morning. The little cubs enjoyed playing in their enclosure under the open sky along with mother tigress Arpita.

The city is well-known as the favourable place for the reproduction of big cats. The Bengal tigress Arpita and Veer gave birth to two cubs on September 7, 2023. The chief minister Eknath Shinde named the cubs as Kanha and Vikram. Meanwhile, the zoo authorities kept the tiny cubs in the cage along with their mother to avoid contraction of any disease. The expert veterinarians were observing their health regularly. The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today released the cubs by opening the door of the cage. They are hale and hearty. Their actions are normal and common, said their caretaker in the zoo Muhammed Ziya.

The chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil, veterinary officer Shaikh Shahed and livestock supervisor Sanjay Nandan were also present on the occasion.

While speaking to media persons, the civic chief said that the civic administration will soon be introducing e-ticketing facilities at the garden and the zoo for the convenience of the visitors.